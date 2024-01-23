Benefit Recovery Group Reflects Growth and Innovation Through New Intellivo Brand

Leading health plan subrogation partner aligns identity with expanded range of services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Recovery Group (BRG), a trusted subrogation partner, announced today the company has changed their name to Intellivo. The move follows the company's ongoing growth in technology development and market expansion, which has created a best-in-class cost containment identification technology and service to reduce costs for providers, health plans and consumers. Most recently, the company expanded services to the provider sector supporting pre-bill capabilities to identify more undetected third-party payment opportunities to maximize providers' collection of billed amounts and is planning to expand its physical footprint by opening a St. Louis office in the months ahead.

"Our new name reiterates the importance of intelligence throughout our operations – from the intelligence in cutting-edge technology to the intelligence of a better process for achieving cost savings," said Laura Hescock, CEO of Intellivo. "The Intellivo brand illuminates our patient and member-first mindset, the latest technology and end-to-end insights that help our clients differentiate themselves through accuracy, speed, positive experiences and savings."

The name change is a proactive step in recognition of the company's ongoing evolution. BRG has a 20-year history of supporting health plans in identifying and obtaining reimbursement for medical expenses when a third party is found responsible. The new Intellivo brand represents the advancement of the technology and the expansion of those services to provide more comprehensive solutions.

"Our algorithm and direct connections with TPL clearinghouse channels allow us to identify undetected TPL payment opportunities, act as a risk-free safety net for our clients' current billing processes, and optimize client revenue," Hescock said. "As more providers, health plans and consumers become empowered to take control of the cost of care, we are steadfast in our commitment to help intelligently illuminate the full story behind healthcare costs."

Intellivo will continue to provide comprehensive pre-bill and post-pay TPL identification services and full recovery solutions, creating an end-to-end cost containment service for complex TPL claims. As Intellivo incorporates their new brand into their operations, the company is committed to maintaining current white-glove levels of service while delivering the reports and intelligence clients need to improve their businesses.

"It is important to know that while our name has changed, how we serve our clients has not," Hescock said. "Our new name more accurately reflects who we have already become in our work to help our clients maximize their savings and returns. Our clients will continue to enjoy the same level of performance and transparent service while also having access to an expanded suite of capabilities."

Intellivo's team of experts has decades of experience and understands the complex legal structures of this business. Clients can leverage Intellivo's technology and expertise to drive higher annual reimbursements:

70M+ annual patient visits represented by providers with recovery activities.

Up to 300% improvement on reimbursements over internal efforts alone.

Intellivo serves 4 out of the 5 top ED management companies.

For more information on Intellivo, please visit intellivo.com

About Intellivo

Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Intellivo provides technology-enabled pre-bill and post-pay TPL identification and full recovery solutions for complex claims that improve payment accuracy, maximize savings, increase recovery speed, and provide a positive experience for providers and patients and for health plans and plan members. Intellivo illuminates the full story behind healthcare costs sparking opportunities for measurable savings and returns and empowers providers, health plans and consumers to take control of healthcare costs. For more information, please visit intellivo.com.

