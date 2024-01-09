Benefit Resource Launches Specialized Education Series

Comprehensive consumer directed benefits and COBRA education is now accessible to new HR professionals, experienced practitioners and brokers.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Resource (BRI), a Millennium Trust solution and a leading provider of dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide, today announced the launch of its New to Benefits Education Resources. The education series was developed to empower HR personnel and benefits advisors with the knowledge and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of pre-tax benefits and COBRA.

Against the backdrop of an ever-changing employee benefits landscape, there has been an increasing demand for comprehensive learning opportunities for new HR professionals, experienced practitioners, and brokers. Navigating the complexities of pre-tax and COBRA regulations can be a daunting task, which often leads to confusion and potential compliance issues. BRI's new education series is a thoughtfully curated collection of frequently asked questions and well-researched answers reviewed by industry professionals and accompanied by a rich array of valuable and informative resources.

"In our day-to-day, we frequently field questions from brokers and HR professionals of all experience levels about the ins and outs of pre-tax employee benefits and COBRA. With higher turnover in the field of human resources, we know that there are many who are new to the profession, and they may need a comprehensive review of these very complex benefits," said BRI Chief Executive Officer Jason Hall. "We chose to leverage decades of industry experience to help all HR practitioners and brokers with these challenging topics — offering helpful and detailed educational resources that are accessible to everyone, not just BRI clients."

The new resources currently offer one module for COBRA and four modules that cover the primary pre-tax benefits — Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), Health Spending Accounts (HSA), Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA), and Commuter Benefit Plans. Each pre-tax benefits module covers the basics of the benefit, contributions, fund spend, management and design. The COBRA module includes lessons about COBRA basics, necessary documentation and communications, electing COBRA, and compliance.

"HR practitioners have so much on their plates already. Trying to learn the intricacies of pre-tax employee benefits and COBRA, on top of everything else, probably seems impossible. We have created an easy-to-use and quick learning series to help those new to the profession who perhaps feel overwhelmed by all that they need to know," BRI Vice President for Strategy Becky Seefeldt stated. "This new education series makes it easier for them to learn what they need to know and can be integrated into an organization's existing professional development, or even function as a standalone learning opportunity. Either way, we hope that our comprehensive training can help new HR professionals, those with years of experience and brokers alike."

ABOUT BRI
BRI (BenefitResource.com) provides dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. BRI pioneered paperless card technology and continues to lead the industry with a one-card solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, and Parking/Mass Transit plan administration, online enrollment, and account management to simplify human resource involvement, and mobile balance and receipt applications to provide added convenience to participants. BRI is owned by Millennium Trust Company, soon to be Inspira Financial in 2024, a trusted provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions.

