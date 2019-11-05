NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit solution company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares family-friendly benefits for employers to offer employees with children.

It's likely that most employers retain employees of multiple generations—many of those with children. Thus, employers who offer family-friendly benefits will create an environment that fosters loyalty and productivity. The following are some family-friendly benefits that will attract and retain top talent.

On-site daycare. This is a top benefit that will result in employees' ease of mind because they know their children are close, and they can be there instantly in case of emergency. Some larger employers provide this care free of charge, which can be a strong incentive to attract new employees. Employers who cannot offer on-site daycare should consider offering childcare assistance in the form of providing back-up childcare or funding a portion of childcare fees.

Flex-time. Giving employees with children the ability to control their time just may be the most valuable family-friendly benefit they can provide. Employees can choose when they work. Perhaps they are most productive after the kids are in bed; or, maybe they rise with the sun to put in a few hours before the kids wake up. Ideally, employers should offer several options ranging from starting or stopping the workday several hours earlier or later than normal, working a shorter work week, or having a day off mid-week and working one day of the weekend.

Job sharing. In this scenario, two employees (it can be more but that is highly unusual) share a single position. This allows each employee to continue to hold the position he or she desires—while still having time to spend with children and/or sick or aging parents or address other family responsibilities.

Working remotely. Employers allow employees to work from home (or some other location) sometimes or all of the time. The employee can set time aside to communicate with colleagues on specific day/times, or use technology (telephone, email, video conference) to discuss work issues.

Maternity/paternity leave. Employers should consider offering options such as paid or unpaid leave for the birth, adoption, or placement of a foster child. If offering paid leave poses a challenge to some employers, consider offering a combination of paid and unpaid leave.

FSA/Dependent Care Plans. FSAs and DCPs allow employees to set aside pre-tax dollars for childcare options like daycare, summer camp, and more, taking the stress out of budgeting and saving money on payroll taxes.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

