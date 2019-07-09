NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Solutions Provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares tips for increasing participation in commuter plans this summer.

Here are four tips for increasing participation in commuter benefit plans, especially in the summer months.

Show them how easy and seamless the process is. Sometimes employees are hesitant to enroll in new programs because the paperwork and management is inconvenient. However, when companies partner with Clarity they have a paperless system and simple enrollment tools that make the process quick and easy. Demonstrate potential savings. People will be less likely to invest money into a program if they cannot see directly how they will save in the long run. For example, an employee who has $250 in commuting costs per month will save about $100 a month in commuting expenses at a 30% tax rate. In the course of a year, employees can save about $1200 a year. Be sure to communicate to employees that their commuter benefits savings can pay for a vacation, holiday presents, or make a big dent in a college savings account. Offer to get them started. Take the initiative to sit down with employees and offer a free consultation about the program to get them started. Typically, people are very interested in free offers and tend to take advantage. Use that time to show them how simple and beneficial the process could be, and before you know it, employees will be enrolling by the handful. Get creative. Don't be afraid to think outside the box when it comes to offering benefits. Think of perks of commuter benefit plans that don't directly correlate with commuting. For example, frame the amount of money they would save in a tangible way, like hinting at a vacation they could take their family on or a gift they could buy someone. Along the same lines, employers can offer incentive that are out of the box. For example, they can start an internal competition to see who can rack up the most mileage using the plan commuter options.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

Related Links

https://claritybenefitsolutions.com/

