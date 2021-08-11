Benefitfocus Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Enhance Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance for Customer Data

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced its core benefits administration platform Benefitplace for both Employers and Health Plans has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Benefitplace for Employers and Benefitplace for Health Plans have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Benefitfocus in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Achieving the HITRUST certification allows us to deliver the highest degree of data protection to our customers. The process to earn the HITRUST certification is rigorous and I am proud of our ability to meet the stringent standards for key security controls and requirements," said Ravi Metta, executive vice president of product and engineering at Benefitfocus.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Benefitfocus' HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

