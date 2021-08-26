Benefitfocus Adds American Public Life's Full Suite of Voluntary Insurance Offerings to Benefit Catalog

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, has added a full suite of benefits offerings from American Public Life Insurance Company (APL), a leading provider of voluntary worksite benefits, to the growing range of products and services on its Benefit Catalog.

APL's supplemental health benefits, portable term life insurance and short-term disability insurance products are now available on the Benefitfocus Benefit Catalog. The Benefit Catalog is available to employers who use Benefitfocus solutions to enroll and administer benefits for their employees.

Through the addition of APL's differentiated Everyday Solutions offering, employers are provided with a way to simplify their supplemental health benefit offerings from three products to one and at a single rate, regardless of the option selected. Employees are able to choose from three different focus plans that align more directly to their current individual needs. They are: accident-focused, critical illness-focused or hospital-focused.

"We have made a major commitment to deliver the technology, services and insights that solve our customers' biggest challenges. One of the biggest challenges they face is the growing need to ensure employees achieve their desired health and financial wellbeing outcomes — and one of the key ways to do that is enabling access to a strong portfolio of voluntary benefits," said Matt Levin, Benefitfocus president & CEO. "By adding industry leader American Public Life to Benefit Catalog, we continue to enhance our already-robust portfolio and increase the value of the employee enrollment and engagement experience."

"For 76 years, APL has been dedicated to providing solution-based insurance products to our customers," said Jerry Horton, APL president & CEO. "We're excited to partner with Benefitfocus and to have our insurance products as part of Benefit Catalog."

The full list of APL offerings to be added to Benefit Catalog are: Accident, Critical Illness, Hospital Indemnity, Cancer, Everyday Solutions, MEDlink® Gap, Portable Term Life and Short Term Disability insurance products.

Benefit Catalog

Benefitfocus' Benefit Catalog provides employers, brokers and health plans the ability to offer customers more than 50 market-leading specialty benefits products from more than 35 leading brands. This product catalog provides an optimized employee enrollment experience that educates and brings all categories of voluntary benefits together in one place. Find out more about Benefit Catalog here.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn , Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

About American Public Life Insurance Company (APL)

Founded in 1945, American Public Life Insurance Company (APL) is expanding the benefits horizon as a leading provider of worksite benefits, with offices in Jackson, MS and Oklahoma City, OK. APL is licensed to conduct business in 49 states with sales through independent brokers. APL has a financial rating of "A+ (Superior)" through A.M. Best (www.ambest.com). For more information, please visit www.ampublic.com.

