Benefitfocus and American Eagle to Share Best Practices on Plan Design for a Millennial Workforce at SHRM Annual Conference

What: "Millennials & Mobile: Outfitting American Eagle's Workforce with Rightsized Employee Benefits" – a session on how American Eagle partnered with Benefitfocus to engage a dispersed millennial employee base with mobile technology and provide affordable, personalized benefits plans while protecting employees' health and financial wellbeing.

When: Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. EST

Where: SHRM 2018 Annual Conference and Exposition, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

"Retail employers face a unique challenge: educating a younger, dispersed workforce on selecting and enrolling in health insurance plans," said Jeff Oldham, SVP, Global and Institutional Markets. "Supporting an employee population like this requires a targeted, data-informed approach that resonates with a generation that grew up online and using mobile technology. Tammy and I are excited to discuss our partnership and share best practices on how all employers can create, communicate and enroll employees in rightsized benefits plans to promote wellbeing and manage employee satisfaction while keeping costs down."

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. The Benefitfocus platform is industry leading in reliability and peak response rate. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

