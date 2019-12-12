Benefitfocus Announces Agenda for 2020 One Place

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based consumer benefits platform and services provider, today announced the agenda for One Place, its premier benefits technology and business conference, to be held on March 16-19 in Charleston, SC. This year's event will feature a wide array of sessions designed to demonstrate the value of an AI-powered platform model, connecting buyers and sellers in a seamless, end-to-end experience.

"Our goal at One Place 2020 is to do three things: Engage, Transform, and Activate," said Ray August, President and CEO of Benefitfocus. "Our One Place attendees will engage with the entire benefits ecosystem and discover how our platform connects buyers and sellers in new and innovative ways. They will transform the life of each consumer with BenefitsPlace; a comprehensive catalog of health, wealth, property and lifestyle benefits. And they will activate your benefits strategy with the support of our knowledgeable associates, a network of trusted partners and our AI-powered platform."

One Place Agenda Highlights

During the Keynote, Benefitfocus President and CEO Ray August will share his vision of how the company is transforming the benefits industry, including highlights from the Product Roadmap. He will also outline exciting partnerships and platform features that will enhance the benefits experience for consumers and provide operational efficiencies for carriers and employers.

Panel discussions during One Place will allow customers and partners to share best practices and build relationships. Workshops for customers and partners will enable collaboration across the ecosystem and with the Benefitfocus' Product team to directly shape future enhancements.

Attendees at One Place will have a chance to meet our InnovationPlace partners, six companies chosen for Benefitfocus' inaugural startup supplier program, who will work with Benefitfocus mentors and subject matter experts with the goal to successfully launch their offering on BenefitsPlace, the company's market-leading benefits platform serving millions of consumers across the United States. Attendees will find out about the innovative offerings Benefitfocus is helping bring to market.

One Place will conclude with the 2nd Annual Campus Day, during which the community attending the event can engage with their Benefitfocus teams, tour the Daniel Island campus – and begin to activate everything they've learned at the conference.

One new element at this year's event is the addition of 10 pre-conference workshops that will provide attendees with valuable product training and continuing education credits. The workshops, to be held on Benefitfocus' Daniel Island campus on Monday, March 16, were added in response to feedback from HR professionals seeking added value for attending this premier event.

About One Place

One Place is where forward-looking HR and benefits leaders, advisors, insurance executives and technology providers come together to network, learn and strive to transform the benefits industry. It brings together more than 1,000 attendees representing more than two dozen industries, taking in more than 50 sessions featuring over 100 speakers.

The conference's programming explores new strategies to navigate the future of health care and the technology advancements most likely to disrupt the industry. Attendees will learn about the latest solutions designed to keep them ahead of consumer demands and other emerging trends impacting their business.

It will be held at the Gaillard Center, a world-class performance hall and venue space located in Charleston's historic district.

Connect with Benefitfocus

To explore the future of health care and benefits, learn more about One Place 2020 or register now.

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Benefitfocus

Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: management of growth; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.benefitfocus.com

