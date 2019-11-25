Benefitfocus Awarded the 2019 Excellence in Workplace Diversity Award

The Excellence in Workplace Diversity Award recognizes companies for their significant contributions to advancement of South Carolina through diversity initiatives and inclusion efforts. Criteria for judging is based on diversity initiatives, effectiveness and the applicability and replicability of programs.

"At Benefitfocus, diversity and inclusion are an integral part of our DNA," said President and CEO Ray August. "We constantly challenge ourselves to think creatively about how we can promote a culture and environment of belonging for all of our associates, as we know our strength and ability to innovate lies in fostering a culture in which our associates feel empowered to bring their true, authentic selves to work each day."

Benefitfocus was only one of two winners of the Excellence in Workplace Diversity Award this year. Spartanburg Community College is the winner in the Small Employer Category. The awards were presented at the Chamber's 40th Annual Summit on November 21st at Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms.

Benefitfocus' Diversity & Inclusion program

Through its strategic pillars – advancing a culture of belonging and inclusion, building a diverse workforce for the future and accelerating growth and impact – Benefitfocus works to ensure employees have an environment where they feel valued for their unique backgrounds, perspectives and skills. Examples of its diversity & inclusion programs include:

Offering internal communications channels and forums to promote ongoing discussions on diversity, inclusion and belonging topics.

Associate Resource Groups (ARGs), including the BF Pride for LGBTQ Associates and Allies group, which creates a network of support across the Benefitfocus offices.

Hosting external speakers and subject matter experts to explore Diversity and Inclusion topics.

Training employees on unconscious bias, relationship building, emotional intelligence and belonging topics.

