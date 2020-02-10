Benefitfocus Data Insight Shows Active Benefits Enrollment and Engagement Can Be a Factor in Higher Employee Retention and Cost Savings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, published findings from its observations derived from the review of anonymized behaviors of four million U.S. employees. Employers that drive an active, year-round benefits experience could be rewarded with up to a 37 percent lower employee turnover rate than their peers.

In a Benefit Insight Brief released today based on anonymized data from 476 corporations with more than 100 full-time employees within the Benefitfocus customer base, companies could see a potential decrease in employee turnover of up to 37 percent. The Work Institute, a leader in employee retention programs, estimates that the average cost to an employer of losing a U.S. worker is $15,000. Based on this estimate and the analysis for this brief, a company with 10,000 employees that reduces turnover by 10 percent could retain 70 workers, for a savings of just over a million dollars.

"Our data shows that there are potentially very tangible results available to employers who shift to a more engaged benefits enrollment process and adopt a strategy that encourages employees through education and relevant insights to consider enrolling in appropriate benefits throughout the year," said Seth Gregorie, Senior Director of Engineering and Data Science of Benefitfocus. "Our analysis of information from hundreds of midsize to large companies allows us to see a correlation from providing a wide range of benefits to employees, helping them make the best possible choices, and making the process consistent, simple, interactive and timely."

The Brief also notes that offering more non-traditional benefits that fit a 52-week benefit strategy can help employers boost retention among millennials and Generation Z. "The correlation of benefits offerings and engagement models to retention implies to us an accelerating importance of progressive forms of employee relationship development as a key retention strategy," concluded Gregorie.

Benefit Insight Briefs

Each Benefit Insight Brief from Benefitfocus extracts actual anonymous benefits enrollment data from more than 25 million consumers supported on its AI-powered technology platform, along with demographic data and industry-standard reference points, to provide insight into how consumer behavior and decisions could impact business results.

The study dataset was built with anonymized data from 476 midsize to large employer customers (>100 full-time employees) within the Benefitfocus customer base, representing over four million individual consumers in total. The analysis attributes were measured at an employer level and included: total employee attrition rate, additional employer features for industry and average age of employees, and data about activity on the Benefitfocus Platform for the 2019 calendar year. This dataset is not meant to be a nationally representative sample, but rather to represent aggregated data for employers on the Benefitfocus Platform. Your actual results may vary from the findings we discovered

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience.

