Benefitfocus Expands Operations, Opens Office in New York City

This expansion effort broadens Benefitfocus' operations in the key Northeast region of the United States (U.S.), allowing the company to move closer to its expanding platform customer base, including employers, insurance carriers and brokers. A significant number of large enterprise employers in the region already rely on the Benefitfocus platform to optimize benefit offerings and provide employees with access to a greater choice of core and voluntary benefits. It is also a strategic talent market from which Benefitfocus can draw experienced professionals to enhance its industry leading team of associates.

"Adding New York City to our U.S. office network creates a local presence in a key geographic benefits market," said Ray August, President and CEO of Benefitfocus. "We already have a very strong base of customers in the region and now we'll be able to provide them with even more robust customer service, truly working as a partner to help simplify benefits administration."

As Benefitfocus continues to grow its company footprint in the U.S., the New York City office opening comes on the heels of the office that opened September 2017 in Salt Lake City, UT. Expanding the geographical scope of its office locations allows Benefitfocus to strengthen its relationships with carrier, employer and broker partners, and pursue additional organic growth opportunities.

