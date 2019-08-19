Benefitfocus Joins Ultimate Software's UltiPro® Connect Partners Program

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, announced today that they have joined Ultimate Software's UltiPro® Connect Partners program. The new partnership makes it easier for mutual customers to exchange data between the UltiPro human capital management (HCM) solution and the Benefitfocus MarketPlace through an API integration, which is now available in the UltiPro Connect Marketplace.

Benefitfocus MarketPlace goes beyond benefit administration and enrollment. With insight-driven decision support, personalized communication and convenient mobile access, it gives consumers what they need to make educated, more confident benefit decisions to ensure health and personal well-being and financial security at every stage in life.

"Our goal is to provide unprecedented simplicity for the entire benefits ecosystem to save customers time and money," said Ray August, Benefitfocus President & CEO. "As Ultimate's new Benefit Administration partner for the enterprise space, we're co-delivering a single system of record experience that reduces HR IT costs, helps the benefits administrator to work more effectively and minimizes employee data discrepancies."

The UltiPro Connect Partners program allows partners to build an out-of-the-box integration to Ultimate's UltiPro platform and provides them with information, resources and documentation to meet Ultimate's standards and best practices. The UltiPro Connect Partners program is designed to give customers access to seamless, real-time integrations built in the cloud between UltiPro and an ecosystem of best-in-class partners. To participate in Ultimate's UltiPro Connect Partners program, partners are required to build an integration adhering to Ultimate's standards for compliance, architecture, development, privacy and security.

To learn more about Benefitfocus' partnership with Ultimate Software, and how the Benefitfocus Platform helps extend the value of UltiPro, visit the UltiPro Connect Marketplace at www.ultimatesoftware.com/marketplace.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,400 professionals. In 2019, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #1 on their Best Workplaces in Technology list, in the "Large Companies" category, Ultimate's fourth consecutive year to top the list. Customer Sales and Service World Awards recognized Ultimate's Services team as the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in 2018 for companies with 2,500 employees or more across diverse industries. Ultimate has more than 6,400 customers worldwide, including Bloomin' Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, First Horizon National Corporation, Red Roof, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate's products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; management of growth; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.benefitfocus.com

