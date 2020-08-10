Benefitfocus Launches One Place Now Interactive Series

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today announced it is launching a series of interactive virtual events that will provide actionable insight on topics of importance to the benefits industry. One Place Now will offer participants a chance to hear from peers and industry experts and, by using polls and Q&A sessions, discuss issues such as the future of health care, total wellbeing and using data to drive decisions.

In addition, in recognition of the demands on our partners' times and budgets during this uncertain period, Benefitfocus' annual benefits technology and business conference, One Place® 2021, will be conducted as a virtual event, and is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

In planning for One Place 2021, Benefitfocus learned that its community had come to appreciate the opportunity to gather virtually and engage in discussions around the challenges currently facing them. With that in mind, it decided to create One Place Now, a series of enhanced webinars, to provide actionable insights.

The first One Place Now event is scheduled for Thursday, August 20 from 1 - 1:45 p.m. ET and features Dr. Rubin Pillay, the assistant dean at the School of Medicine, and the chief innovation officer of the Health System at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. During his session, Healthcare 3.0: How Technology is Driving the Transition to Prosumers, Platforms and Outsurance, Dr. Pillay will share his perspectives on resolving the cost, quality and access challenges that have plagued health care for the last few decades.

"The last several months have taught us about flexibility, versatility and, perhaps most importantly, what it means to be part of a community. We're committed to bring our community of employers, brokers, health plans and benefit providers everything they have come to love about One Place – just in the comfort of their own home or office," said Ray August, President and CEO of Benefitfocus. "We've also learned that regular interaction, especially in these trying times, increases the impact of that connection, which led us to launch One Place Now."

Benefitfocus will present the One Place Now events every other month, with additional webinars scheduled in response to specific opportunities to host speakers of interest.

One Place 2021

One Place is Benefitfocus' annual user conference that connects the entire benefits ecosystem to discuss industry dynamics and explore solutions that will shape the future. Employers, health plans, brokers and benefits providers from across the country will join us virtually for two days of collaboration, networking and inspiration.

Benefitfocus is working with its community to create an agenda of topics of value to all parties and researching the best way to virtually engage with them. Further details on the program will be announced in the coming months.

To register for the August 20th One Place Now Event, click here.

Contact Benefitfocus at [email protected] to receive the latest news about One Place 2021.

The views expressed by non-Benefitfocus employees as speakers in presentations made at One Place events are those of the speaker and not, necessarily, of Benefitfocus. Presentations at One Place events, or the presence of vendors or sponsorships at One Place events, does not constitute an endorsement of the vendor or speaker's views, products or services and are provided for educational purposes only.

