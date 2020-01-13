Benefitfocus Promotes Annmarie Fini to Executive Vice President of Customer Success

Benefitfocus established its CSO to ensure customers receive personal support in applying technological advancements in benefits administration. The Benefitfocus CSO combines all groups responsible for the end-to-end customer experience to facilitate an effective and consistent customer service model. Now, with Benefitfocus' platform shift fully underway, Fini is responsible for extending the customer service model beyond the traditional open enrollment process to include customer and consumer engagement through the entire year, thus creating new opportunities for our ecosystem partners.

"Annmarie has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our customers and associates, and she has played a pivotal role in advancing our platform strategy and customer engagement model," said Ray August, Benefitfocus President & CEO. "Over the years, she has become a trusted advisor and ally with our carrier, broker and employer customers. Her leadership of the CSO will help us continue to pursue operational excellence and she will be an instrumental figure in our efforts to attract, engage and retain customers and associates."

About Annmarie Fini

After briefly working with Benefitfocus founders as a client, Fini was one of the first employees to join the company in Client Services in 2000. She advanced through a number of leadership positions, serving as an advocate for customers and role model for associates. With more than 25 years of experience, Fini is a technical expert in benefits administration, human resources management and payroll, giving her a unique understanding of customer needs. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in public policy from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and is a Certified Group Benefits Associate.

Fini is also a leadership figure in the Charleston region's tech community. She is a member of Charleston Women in Tech, a collaborative effort of women leaders, educators and tech professionals to achieve increased participation and achievement by women in technology. She also serves on the board of Junior Achievement of South Carolina.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to compete effectively; management of growth; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

