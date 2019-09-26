Benefitfocus to Present on Impact of AI-Driven Benefits Experience at HR Tech 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that Jennifer Clark, Product Manager, Artificial Intelligence, and Katie Hanson, Director of Product Management, will present at HR Tech, the HR industry's leading independent event for more than 20 years. Mayra Alexandre, Benefits Manager of Human Resources at Yuma County (AZ) Government, is also part of the presentation panel. The event will be held from Oct. 1-4 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Clark and Hanson's presentation, titled, "AI Empowerment: Turning Data into Peace of Mind for Employees," will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 11:10 a.m. – 12:10 p.m., in Marchell 4505. Attendees will learn how AI and other data-driven tools not only create administrative efficiency, but also enable companies to maximize the value of their talent investments by creating a personalized benefits experience that helps each and every employee to make more educated benefits decisions for their own physical, financial and emotional well-being.

Benefitfocus for HR Benefits Administrators

Companies strive to offer comprehensive compensation packages to attract and retain talent. But employees often struggle to understand which benefits and programs align with their individual needs—and how to utilize them effectively. This session will outline the essential role that data plays in the delivery of personalized benefits for the employee while driving improved employee satisfaction, retention and reduced cost for the employer.

"What used to take three months to process is now instantaneous through the platform."

Beth Horner Director of Customer Experience and Communications, North Carolina State Health Plan

Benefitfocus Employee Experience

We expect modern, flexible and mobile access to service all of our needs; and benefits should be no different. With Benefitfocus, you can provide constant access to traditional medical, dental and vision benefits in addition to a deep portfolio of voluntary and specialty benefits delivered via BenefitsPlace. This online, mobile accessible benefits catalog provides a robust portfolio of products designed to help improve the health, wealth and lifestyle of every single user.

"It allows us in the benefits department to really work at a higher level and really work in guiding our employees and helping them be more strategic rather than focusing on the administrative tasks of entry and things like that."

Tom Keller, Director of Benefits at Valencia College

BenefitSAIGE, the Intelligent Choice

Benefitfocus' AI engine, BenefitSAIGE, relies on data captured within the Benefitfocus platform – the leading data pipeline and platform in the benefits industry. Benefitfocus processes more than 2 billion transactions per year and transfers employee payroll deductions valued at more than $18 billion to nearly 100 different human capital management (HCM) systems. Benefitfocus also processes more than $12 billion in online payments.

This massive amount of anonymized aggregated data, combined with your own personal data, effectively parsed by BenefitSAIGE, ensures that each user is engaged with a meaningful interaction and new sources of value.

Your Presenters

Jen Clark is a Principal Product Manager of Artificial Intelligence on the Product Management team at Benefitfocus, where she specializes in making data trends and AI technology more accessible to solve business problems. With more than 10 years of experience in the technology sector, she currently leads ITS AI roadmap, as well as future-looking, responsible applications of artificial intelligence and data.

Katie Hanson is the Benefitfocus director of product management where she leads the vision, strategy, and roadmap for the company's flagship product BENEFITFOCUS® MarketPlace as well as the broader product portfolio for employers and public sector organizations.

Yuma County is a member of Benefitfocus' customer advocacy program and one of the leaders in our customer community. Mayra Alexandre regularly shares with prospective customers her insights about using the Benefitfocus platform in support of her role overseeing the function of the Yuma County Human Resources Benefits Division for processing compensation administration, benefits administration and wellness programs.

Connect with Benefitfocus

To learn more about how our AI-enabled platform supports benefit administrators and delivers Smart Moments & Insights via personalized communication, click here.

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Benefitfocus

Follow @Benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to compete effectively; management of growth; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.benefitfocus.com

