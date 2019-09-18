BenefitMall Acquires Brown & Brown of Pennsylvania's GA Entity

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces the acquisition of the General Agency (GA) entity under Brown & Brown of Pennsylvania.

The acquisition marks the first time BenefitMall will enter Pennsylvania's growing benefits market. BenefitMall will introduce technology innovations to the market that include its Agency Workspace platform, Client Ready Quote System® (CRQS) and Online Enrollment capabilities as well.

"We have had our eye on the Pennsylvania market for some time now, and we are thrilled to see this deal come through," said Bob Love, President of the Benefits Division for BenefitMall. "We are confident that the introduction of our technology platforms and proven service capabilities into the Pennsylvania market will be a growth driver for us, as well as for our broker and carrier partners."

Brown & Brown is a full-service business insurance and employee benefits agency with more than 30 years of experience. Their business segments offer insurance products and services for general businesses, corporations, professional organizations and several others.

"We are excited about the future for our GA entity sale to BenefitMall," said Rob Heller, President of Brown & Brown. "BenefitMall offers an amazing opportunity for the GA entity to expand and grow with technology, innovation and robust service offerings. With many years of proven success, BenefitMall is a leader in the GA space and benefit business. Our GA entity will continue to have great success with BenefitMall."

Pennsylvania has been identified to be a vital market for BenefitMall's future growth plans. The acquisition of the GA entity under Brown & Brown of Pennsylvania closes today.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

