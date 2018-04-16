BenefitMall will gain an office in Holmdel, New Jersey which will increase service provided to brokers throughout the tri-state area. Slattery GA's second location in Whippany, New Jersey will fold into the nearby BenefitMall office in Livingston. This acquisition expands BenefitMall's existing footprint in the New Jersey market and contributes to the company's plans for continued, strategic growth.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with BenefitMall," said Desmond Slattery, Operations Manager for Slattery GA. "This partnership allows us to continue our mission to fully support our community of brokers and provide the support needed to meet the increasingly complex and fast-changing needs of their clients."

Slattery GA offers a wide variety of quality employee benefits and specialty insurance products to more than 3,000 independent brokers and agents nationwide. Broker support includes online quoting, insurance options, voluntary benefits, long-term disability and more.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitmall-acquires-slattery-ga-300630125.html

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

