BenefitMall and Ease Announce Agency Workspace and Ease Integration

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, and Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announces the integration of Ease and Agency Workspace. Agency Workspace is BenefitMall's industry-leading broker portal offering seamless support of quoting, enrollment and more.

The combination of these two technologies will provide brokers with a more streamlined benefits management experience. Ease now directly integrates with Agency Workspace, allowing users to sync data directly through the cloud.

"BenefitMall is committed to offering innovative and simple technology solutions for our clients," said Michelle Sheffield, CIO for BenefitMall. "This integration will allow brokers to efficiently navigate between quoting, enrollment and benefits administration, all within our Agency Workspace technology."

Brokers can now quote and enroll with BenefitMall and sync groups to Ease for benefits administration of additions, terms and changes, or brokers can quote with BenefitMall and sync plan data to Ease for enrollment and benefits administration. Security measures have been taken to ensure client data, including PHI and PII, are housed safely within the cloud.

"The Ease and BenefitMall teams are looking forward to the continued success this partnership will bring," said David Reid, CEO for Ease. "We are confident that brokers and clients will be pleased with the ability to move seamlessly between Agency Workspace and Ease."

Brokers can access Ease with an Ease subscription. BenefitMall clients who subscribe to Ease can integrate Ease into the Agency Workspace portal under the Benefits Administrator field using this Step-by-Step guide .

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 65,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

