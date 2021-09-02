BenefitMall and Ease Launch One of a Kind Fully Digital, Secure Benefits Selling Experience

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the launch of an integrated marketplace with Ease , which allows brokers and employers to manage the modern workforce with a fully digital, secure benefits purchasing and enrollment experience.

"Over the past several months, we've taken extra steps to fully integrate BenefitMall and Ease technology to offer a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive marketplace that allows brokers to enroll clients faster, access to additional voluntary products and services, as well as improve data quality," said Scott Kirksey, CEO of BenefitMall. "We are proud to launch a solution that is unlike any other general agency offering on the market."

By leveraging BenefitMall's fully integrated Agency Workspace (AWS) and Client Ready Quote System (CRQS) with Ease's Benefit Administration, brokers can access a completely digital solution that is paperless, secure and cohesive across every point of client engagement, from new quotes to annual renewals. Brokers will also experience:

Exceptional full-service support that includes pre-sale quoting, point-of- sale enrollment, and post-sale census management support

Faster, more accurate processing and turnaround times thanks to digital automation and complete enrollment data

Marketing campaigns to use with clients that will help upsell additional lines of coverage and various products clients want and need

"In a changing world, brokers need more support from general agencies than ever before. Now, with this new marketplace, we are delivering on our promise to brokers to provide next generation broker services that ensure the fastest, easiest and most trusted benefit selling experience," commented Kirksey. "Our first priority is serving our brokers, and to that extent their clients and the individual employees. This integrated solution does just that with a streamlined, integrated purchasing experience from quote to enrollment to ongoing administration of groups."

Brokers in the Florida and Georgia markets will pilot the platform before BenefitMall launches it to the entire network nationwide in 2022.

"We are excited to partner with BenefitMall to bring brokers an elevated technology and service experience," said David Reid, CEO of Ease. "Together, we are offering a more efficient selling experience, an easier renewal process, and increased sales on new lines of coverage through a completely digital solution."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com

