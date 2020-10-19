BenefitMall Announces Health Insurance Veteran Robert Poli as Market Director

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the addition of Robert Poli as the new Mid-Atlantic market director. Bringing more than 30 years of experience in the health insurance industry, Poli will report to Barb Taylor, regional vice president of the Eastern Region, and work out of the Towson, Maryland office.

"Robert is a proven leader with a comprehensive understanding of the broker community," Taylor said. "We look forward to his strong leadership in the Mid-Atlantic market as we continue to combine digital technology with the human factor to deliver outstanding employee benefits."

In this role at BenefitMall, Poli will leverage his industry expertise to oversee the sales activities for the Mid-Atlantic market, as well as provide advice, counsel, and guidance to BenefitMall sales executives and sales representatives.

Poli was most recently at Insurance Marketing Center for more than 30 years, serving as the vice president of sales and president. He joined the company as an intern while at the University of Maryland and stayed at the company for over three decades. Under his leadership, Insurance Marketing Center grew into one of the leading General Agencies in the Mid-Atlantic region.

More than 15 years ago, Poli began focusing on selling consumer-driven health plans and devising ways to make it easy for brokers to understand and implement them. These efforts established him as the resource in the greater Washington area for consumer-driven health information and long-term cost containment strategies.

"I have long admired BenefitMall's innovative technology and dedication to brokers," Poli said. "I look forward to working for a leader in the benefits space and simultaneously supporting the broker community in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC."

Poli is a past president of the Greater Washington Association of Health Underwriters and is a lifetime qualifier of the Leading Producers Roundtable. He currently serves on several carrier advisory boards and was directly responsible for plan designs and benefit changes for Maryland's largest insurer, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield. Poli earned his bachelor's degree in business and marketing from the University of Maryland.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure, digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

