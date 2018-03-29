BenefitMall Announces Mike Suess as Market Director, Northern California

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to our Northern California team," said Hadley Weiler, Regional Vice President, West Region for BenefitMall. "Mike's innate ability to successfully build teams and develop strong customer relations are just two of the qualities that make him the best fit for our team. We are confident our Northern California market will continue to flourish under his guidance."

In this role, Mike will oversee and evaluate sales activities within Northern California, while also providing advice, counsel, and guidance to Broker Sales Executives and Broker Sales Representatives. Mike and his teams will support thousands of BenefitMall active Brokers in their efforts to satisfy their clients' benefits needs.

"I am very excited to begin working with BenefitMall and leading the Northern California division as market director," said Mike Suess. "The opportunity to work with BenefitMall on their path to continued growth is amazing and I am excited get started here in California."

Mike brings more than 15 years of experience in Sales and Account Management on both the Carrier and GA side. His expertise includes relationship management and the successful selling, prospecting, closing and enrolling of new business.

Along with Mike, BenefitMall has also added two new sales representatives in Fresno and another in the Bay Area. These additions reaffirm BenefitMall's commitment to California and their focus on an expanded footprint in the state.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitmall-announces-mike-suess-as-market-director-northern-california-300621739.html

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

