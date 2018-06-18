BenefitMall Announces Robert C. Love as President, Benefits Division

"We are pleased to welcome Robert Love to BenefitMall as President of Benefits," said Scott Kirksey, CEO for BenefitMall. "Bob's track record of driving successful growth for carriers and their broker partners will guide our strategies as we accelerate growth for BenefitMall, and our broker and carrier partners. We are looking forward to the energy and insight that he adds to the team."

Love's primary job responsibilities include providing leadership and direction for day-to-day operations of the Benefits Division to drive accelerated growth. In addition, he will develop and implement organizational infrastructure around plans and objectives regarding growth and expansion of the organization. Love will report directly to Kirksey and will be supported by BenefitMall's combined shared corporate services team.

"I am excited to join the BenefitMall team and am eager to dive headfirst into leading the Benefits Division towards continued innovation," said Love. "BenefitMall's guiding principles and dedication to excellence drew me to the company and I am motivated to become a true change agent within the organization."

Bob brings experience leading sales and operations teams in all size markets segments on a national level with carriers such as Prudential, Guardian and MetLife across a 30-year career. Love also has Board of Director experience with Hyatt Legal Plans and Safeguard Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

