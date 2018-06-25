BenefitMall Announces Successful Completion of SSAE 18 Examination

SSAE 18 is an attestation standard that establishes the requirements and guidance for reporting on controls for a service organization relevant to user entities' internal control over financial reporting. "Type 2" reports are opined on management's description of a service organization's system and the appropriateness of controls. SSAE 18 addresses the controls that BenefitMall implements to prevent, or detect and correct, errors or omissions in the information it provides to user entities.

"Our end goal is to help companies of all sizes increase productivity and efficiency by reducing the stress surrounding tax filing and compliance," said Michelle Sheffield, chief information officer of BenefitMall. "The positive examination of the SSAE 18 examination allows our employees to provide superior solutions to clients through our payroll, HR and benefit services, ultimately allowing them to be more productive."

By engaging an independent CPA to examine and report on BenefitMall, this service organization can respond to meet the needs of their user entities and obtain an objective evaluation of the effectiveness of controls that address operations and compliance, as well as financial reporting at those user entities.

In 2017, SSAE 16 was superseded by SSAE 18 as part of the AICPA's clarity project. It is the adopted version of the International Standards for Assurance Engagements (ISAE) No. 3402, Assurance Reports on Controls at a Service Organization, for use in the United States.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

BenefitMall, the largest national General Agency merged with the second largest privately held payroll company, CompuPay. BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at https://benefitmall.com/ .

