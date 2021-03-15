BenefitMall Appoints New Georgia Market Director

DALLAS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the addition of Sagina Williams as the new Georgia market director. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Williams has held numerous senior level positions focused on client retention and account management.

"Sagina is known for fostering a curiosity-focused environment that promotes continuous learning and innovation," said Rolando Alfonso, BenefitMall's regional vice president for the Southeast. "Her experience and qualities will allow us to build even stronger teams in the market that will help BenefitMall's brokers and their clients."

An impactful and accomplished leader with skills in customer relationship management, sales and account management, and strategic planning, Williams joins BenefitMall after being the VP of Client Relations for the public and labor section of Aetna. In this role, she worked to consistently improve operational performance, ensuring best-in-class service delivery with increased service delivery levels and enhance profit margins.

"I am passionate about leading and coaching high-performing teams, and ensuring our clients are properly engaged and satisfied," Williams said. "I look forward to joining BenefitMall and working with our sales teams to support the Georgia broker community."

Williams has a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and human resources from DeVry University, Chicago. She is also a long-standing member of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), as well as a member and diversity and inclusion ambassador for the African American Employer Resource Group (AAERG).

