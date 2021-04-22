BenefitMall Brings Industry Leading Sales Executive to Consumer Products Division, Expands Business Development Team

DALLAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the addition of Randal Mitchell to the Consumer Products Division as Sales Manager and the promotion of Alvin Sims to a Business Development Executive.

"As we continue to look for opportunities to enhance the services we provide for our brokers and their clients, we also must ensure we attract and retain high quality, talented executives that will help us be more innovative, forward thinking and solution oriented," said Roni Jernigan, Director of the Consumer Products Division at BenefitMall. "We are excited to welcome Randal to the BenefitMall family as well as continue to foster Alvin's career growth within the organization."

As Sales Manager, Mitchell is responsible for the overall sales and growth of the Consumer Product Division, as well as directly managing and leading the national sales team. With more than 35 years in the health insurance sales industry, he is passionate about helping organizations as well as individuals grow and exceed results.

Mitchell has unique experience across the Medicare, Individual and Commercial Group markets, which will prove valuable as he leads the consumer products team, who assist brokers with contracting, certification, education, and selling senior and individual products.

With Mitchell's addition, Sims will transition from Sales Manager to Business Development Executive, where he will be responsible for broker recruitment and contracting, as well as building strong relationships with new agents to ensure they are set up for success. Sims has been with BenefitMall since 2012 and served as a Broker Sales Representative before transitioning to Sales Manager.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

