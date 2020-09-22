BenefitMall Continues to Show Brokers Its Commitment to Technology Innovation

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next generation broker services, today announces additional technology investments in its cutting-edge Agency Workspace that is utilized by over 8,000 active user accounts. Agency Workspace was launched in 2019 and is BenefitMall's technology hub that allows brokers to manage every aspect of their BenefitMall business in a single, secured space.

The enhancements to Agency Workspace include the introduction of the new Client Center, as well as new features within notifications, that will simplify brokers' management of their books of business online. Both features were specifically developed based on solicited broker feedback.

The Client Center allows BenefitMall's broker partners to manage their client's information easier with a 360-degree view of pertinent client data. Brokers can view and manage client details including enrollment status, current products and services, benefits participation, carriers, and renewal dates. Plus, the client list can be sorted by renewal date, current lines of coverage or a specific client, and allows brokers to export the data into an Excel file.

Upon entering the Agency Workspace platform, brokers can go to the Client Center and view or change a client's information, access next steps in the client's enrollment, start a quote in Client Ready Quote System (CRQS) or begin enrollment in the Online Enrollment application. Brokers are also able to view an individual client's product and service enrollments, review an activity log of the most recent activities performed in Agency Workspace and access any lines of coverage, enrollment cases and documents.

The most requested enhancement, brokers have more options to stay on top of latest updates with BenefitMall's news and announcements. Brokers now have three options to opt-in to receive notifications – email, text, and in-app.

"These enhancements will streamline the Agency Workspace experience for brokers, allowing them to easily access the client information they need and the flexibility to choose their notification preferences," said Michelle Sheffield, CIO for BenefitMall. "Our company is committed to supporting our valued broker community by listening to how we can serve them best."

The Client Center and in-app notifications are available now in Agency Workspace. Online training sessions are available here .

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure, digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

