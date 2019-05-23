BenefitMall Earns Silver American Business Award for Insurance Solution

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today proudly announces that the company is the recipient of the Silver Stevie American Business Award for New Products in the Insurance Solution category. The American Business Awards are the premier business awards in the US for public, private, profit and nonprofit organizations. BenefitMall's Client Ready Quote System (CRQS) was the product awarded with this industry distinction.

CRQS is a tool which allows brokers and agents to easily configure complex quoting and proposals for small group benefits. CRQS offers leading technology and robust carrier content while cutting through various complexities. The application improves efficiency and streamlines proposals, allowing brokers to compare plan options, provide rates and collect clients' census data quickly and accurately. CRQS provides quoting for multiple lines of coverage including medical, dental, vision, life and disability plans.

"Our Client Ready Quote System has grown significantly since its inception, adding key tools like the Offline Plan Analyzer, proposal branding options and enhanced renewal quote features," said Michelle Sheffield, BenefitMall's CIO. "This award only pushes us to continue to improve our CRQS and provide better, more efficient technology for our brokers. I congratulate our team and look forward to witnessing the continued growth of CRQS and other BenefitMall technologies."

Since BenefitMall launched the Client Ready Quote System, numerous enhancements have released to modernize proposal features that make client presentations easier and faster, while also introducing a fresh design. With these enhancements, brokers gained more control of proposal branding with multi-color selection tools and were given the opportunity to include logos and themes.

In addition, Brokers received access to the Offline Plan Analyzer, allowing them to make plan adjustments within the proposal without logging into CRQS. This tool enhanced the pre-existing side-by-side comparison tool. The second round of enhancements, introduced in December 2018, focused on simplifying brokers' quoting and proposal creation process by including PDF and Excel outputs, custom content, plan recommendations, plan change indicators and an HSA/HRA Analyzer.

The Business Technology Insurance Solution award acknowledges the best solutions for managing any aspect of the insurance industry, from billing and policy operations to solutions for agents, underwriters, shoppers and insureds. BenefitMall will accept the award at the 2019 American Business Awards at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 11.

BenefitMall is also eligible for the People's Choice Award in the Insurance Solution category. Vote for BenefitMall here by May 31.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and health care reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

