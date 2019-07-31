BenefitMall EmployerFocus Enhancements Now Available

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces that enhancements to its EmployerFocus technology are now available. These enhancements will increase BenefitMall's broker and client efficiency in benefits administration.

EmployerFocus' latest innovations aim to ease benefits enrollment and management while also offering increased flexibility. The augmented Open Enrollment dashboard allows brokers and clients to view group's online enrollment summary, individual employee election status and enrollments, plan offerings, enrollment periods and more. Brokers can now select their own administration dates, in addition to their clients' open enrollment periods. This gives brokers and clients the flexibility to review the enrollments both before and after the enrollment period. In addition, the enhancements let users duplicate changes made to benefits plans across all divisions.

"Broker technology is a priority for our team, and we are pleased to roll out the recent EmployerFocus enhancements," said Michelle Sheffield, chief information officer for BenefitMall. "At BenefitMall, we are committed to continuously enhancing our technologies to improve user experience, and believe these changes to EmployerFocus will make benefits administration much more efficient."

EmployerFocus also offers flexibility, giving brokers and their clients the ability to update and manage Voluntary Ancillary coverages, with the option of providing coverage either by a percentage or a flat dollar amount. The technology allows users to determine when the salary waiting period goes into effect - Instantly, First of Month Following (FOMF) or at Anniversary.

The new enhancements introduce updates to employee notifications, such as posting news, documents and links. EmployerFocus' enhancements are available to all BenefitMall brokers and clients today.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and health care reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

