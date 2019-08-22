BenefitMall Expands Client Ready Quote System to Reach New Markets

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading national provider of employee benefits, payroll, HR and employer services, today announces ancillary quoting in its Client Ready Quote System (CRQS) will now be available in the New York and New Jersey markets. The quoting solution offers multi-carrier quoting for dental, vision, life and disability plans.

For more than a decade, the award-winning CRQS has offered small group medical and non-medical quoting for brokers in ten markets throughout the U.S. Non-medical quoting through CRQS is now available for all New York and New Jersey BenefitMall brokers.

CRQS is a powerful online quoting tool that provides multiple lines of coverage. The system features an easy-to-use dashboard, allowing brokers to instantly locate plans and premiums and add them to their proposals. Brokers can also search by contribution type for all non-medical plans. CRQS enables brokers to easily download the Carrier Benefit Summary to view plan benefit details.

"Finding the right plan for clients is a priority for brokers, and CRQS gives them the advanced technology necessary to meet that challenge," said Bob Love, Presidents of Benefits Division for BenefitMall. "I'm confident that this tool will significantly improve New York and New Jersey brokers' proposal process."

CRQS' leading technology and robust carrier content simplifies the broker quoting and proposal processes. Brokers will now be able to provide their clients the data and analysis they desire in a professional format. Brokers can choose between both PDF and Excel options, which can include census summary and details, table reads, member level rate details, side-by-side plan comparison options, employer contributions, employee worksheets and much more.

"We understand that clients need benefit options beyond traditional health coverage," said Love. "CRQS provides just that with comprehensive proposals for non-medical products across the ancillary, voluntary, and worksite lines."

About BenefitMall

BenefitMall is a national provider of employee benefits, payroll, HR and employer services. Headquartered in Dallas and founded in 1979, BenefitMall®, believes in the power and promise of American enterprise. Working with a network of more than 20,000 Trusted Advisors, comprised of Brokers and CPAs, BenefitMall enables more than 200,000 small and medium sized businesses easy access to affordable quality workforce solutions including employee benefits, payroll, compliance, and HR solutions.

