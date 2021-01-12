BenefitMall Expands Ohio Presence with the Acquisition of Savin Sales Associates

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced its continued expansion in Ohio with the acquisition of Cleveland-based Savin Sales Associates, a benefits general agency that serves the independent broker community.

"In 2021, we are focused on expanding our operations to serve even more brokers and providing highly innovative technology solutions, so they are able to better assist their clients," said Barb Taylor, regional vice president of the Eastern region for BenefitMall. "We are looking forward to welcoming the Savin team to the BenefitMall family and serving more customers in the Ohio market."

Savin Sales Associates serves the Ohio independent brokerage community by providing access to quality, competitive fully insured group products and unrivaled service and support.

With an existing office in Columbus, this acquisition will open BenefitMall's second office in the state of Ohio. Randy Savin, current president of Savin Sales Associates, will transition to a role as BenefitMall's market director of Cleveland. Sales executives Roger Miller and Shari Zanzano will both remain as Cleveland sales executives.

"We are excited to join the BenefitMall family and have the ability to leverage the company's national presence and diverse carrier partner portfolio," Savin said. "The team has been extremely welcoming, and I am confident this is only the beginning of the impact we can have together in the Ohio market."

The acquisition of Savin Sales Associates closed today, and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

