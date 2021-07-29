BenefitMall Expands Partnership with Ease

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced its expanded partnership with Ease, the No. 1 rated benefits administration software provider. Through this partnership, brokers will enjoy improved selling and renewal processes, as well as increased sales on new lines of coverage through a completely digital marketplace.

"Our mission has always been to provide exceptional full-service support for our clients," said Scott Kirksey, CEO of BenefitMall. "With the Ease partnership, we will be the only General Agency with these capabilities integrated into a single digital solution. The combined free technology suite offers a streamlined, integrated purchasing experience from quoting to enrollment and ongoing administration of groups."

BenefitMall Agency Workspace and Client Ready Quote System will integrate with Ease's Benefit Administration platform to offer brokers a completely digital solution that is paperless, secure, and cohesive across every point of client engagement, from new quotes to annual renewals. Through data management, BenefitMall and Ease will provide more accurate processing and turnaround times.

This integrated technology suite will be accessible through the cloud using BenefitMall Agency Workspace, a seamless, secure support center where brokers can efficiently navigate between quoting, enrollment, and benefit administration by accessing:

Client Ready Quote System : Run multi-carrier quotes to evaluate, compare and present plan options and benefit bundles.

: Run multi-carrier quotes to evaluate, compare and present plan options and benefit bundles. Submit Electronically : Ease's electronic feature allows brokers to avoid keying in spreadsheets by allowing direct enrollment.

: Ease's electronic feature allows brokers to avoid keying in spreadsheets by allowing direct enrollment. Rate Libraries : Access to all BenefitMall plan rates is available through Ease, enabling brokers to build groups quickly and efficiently.

: Access to all BenefitMall plan rates is available through Ease, enabling brokers to build groups quickly and efficiently. Document Library : Important carrier documents, links to medical SBCs, provider lookups, wellness programs are available inside Ease.

: Important carrier documents, links to medical SBCs, provider lookups, wellness programs are available inside Ease. Product Portfolio : Broker partners will be able to more effectively access and upsell needed voluntary products and services driven by life changes.

: Broker partners will be able to more effectively access and upsell needed voluntary products and services driven by life changes. Benefit Administration Group Management: BenefitMall's team will help brokers transition clients to online enrollment as a service and update group census post-sale, giving brokers time back to grow their book of business.

"We are excited to partner with BenefitMall to provide large, group style benefits to the small business market," said David Reid, CEO of Ease. "Together, we are creating a differentiated value proposition for brokers to effectively compete in the current industry landscape."

Beginning in September 2021, brokers in the Florida and Georgia markets will pilot the platform before BenefitMall launches it to the entire network nationwide in 2022.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 70,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

