BenefitMall Grows Portfolio with New ThinkHR Partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced its continued portfolio expansion with a new partnership with San Francisco Bay Area-based ThinkHR , a cloud-based platform that provides HR and compliance resources as well as live advisor expertise to hundreds of thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide.

With ThinkHR, brokers can provide a comprehensive HR and compliance library to employer groups as well as:

ThinkHR Live : a phone-based team of HR experts standing by to answer questions and provide advice

: a phone-based team of HR experts standing by to answer questions and provide advice ThinkHR Comply : a powerful, online resource center with forms, tools and checklists needed to maintain compliance

: a powerful, online resource center with forms, tools and checklists needed to maintain compliance ThinkHR Learn: a learning management system to empower clients to curate, administer, track and report on online employee training programs

"ThinkHR is a great partner for the broker community and this new partnership reaffirms BenefitMall's commitment to investing in best in class service to our brokers and their clients," said Bob Love, president of the Benefits Division for BenefitMall. "We are dedicated to elevating the technology in the benefits industry, and this partnership will further our efforts."

ThinkHR's industry-leading People Risk Management solution helps partners strengthen their client relationships and win more business. Coupled with BenefitMall's customer service and technology offerings, the partnership introduces an HR option to the company's expansive portfolio.

"In today's climate, having reliable HR and compliance practices and policies in place is mission critical for small and medium sized businesses," said Vince Murdica, chief revenue officer for ThinkHR. "We're thrilled to partner with BenefitMall, so we can help even more organizations mitigate risk and integrate best-in-class HR resources and expertise into their day-to-day operations."

ThinkHR is available today to BenefitMall's brokers and clients nationwide. For more information about ThinkHR, visit www.thinkhr.com .

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure, digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

