BenefitMall Honored As A Silver, Bronze And People's Choice Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®

"We are honored to receive three Stevie Awards at The 2018 American Business Awards. Our team works diligently towards continuous innovation so that we may provide the best tools and services possible to all those we work with," said Scott Kirksey, CEO of BenefitMall.

Selected in the category of Best New Product, BenefitMall's Client Ready Quote System® (CRQS) allows insurance brokers to simply configure complex quoting and proposal for Small Group benefits. The platform's comprehensive, quoting engine improves efficiency and streamlines proposals. BenefitMall's CRQS also received the People's Choice Stevie Award, which was voted on by the general public.

BenefitMall's Internal Product Guide was also recognized in the category of Best eBook. The eBook highlights BenefitMall's entire product portfolio, providing access to online collateral and videos to make learning easy. This guide enables all employees, no matter the department, to feel confident in conversations with brokers and potential clients regarding BenefitMall's suite of workforce products and services.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year and Best New Product or Service of the Year, among others.

The final Stevie Award results were announced at the 2018 awards gala and presentation at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitmall-honored-as-a-silver-bronze-and-peoples-choice-stevie-award-winner-in-2018-american-business-awards-300661709.html

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

