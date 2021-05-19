BenefitMall Honored with Three Stevie® 2021 American Business Awards®

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the company was named the winner of three Stevie® Awards in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®, including a Gold award in the Insurance Solution category and two Bronze awards in the Marketing Campaign of the Year - Insurance and the Re-Branding/Brand Renovation of the Year categories.

BenefitMall was awarded the Gold Stevie® for enhancements to its Agency Workspace platform, a technology hub that allows brokers to manage every aspect of their BenefitMall business in a single, secure space. In 2020, BenefitMall introduced a new Client Center to Agency Workspace, as well as a new feature within notifications, that simplifies brokers' management of their books of business online. Both features were specifically developed based on solicited broker feedback. As a Gold winner in this category, BenefitMall's entry has been selected to compete for the additional honor of "People's Choice Award," the outcome of which the Stevie® organization will announce at its virtual award ceremony on June 30.

The Bronze award for Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to BenefitMall for its "Rock En'Roll Campaign," which supported the release of Online Enrollment. The Bronze Stevie® for Re-Branding/Brand Renovation of the Year was awarded for BenefitMall's repositioning to "Next Generation Broker Services."

"We are extremely pleased to have our efforts recognized by this prestigious award program," said Laura Clenney, vice president of marketing for BenefitMall. "Our technology, product development, and marketing teams have worked diligently over the past year to enhance both our service and digital experience, and I am proud to recognize their hard work through these awards."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The list of 2021 Stevie winners is available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale .

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

