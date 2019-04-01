BenefitMall Introduces Agency Workspace

DALLAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading national provider of employee benefits, payroll, HR and employer services, today announces its newest innovative technology, Agency Workspace. Agency Workspace will provide a home base for BenefitMall's technology for brokers to support their clients.

"BenefitMall has been the leader in broker services for more than 40 years," said Scott Kirksey, chief executive officer for BenefitMall. "The combination of our unparalleled service with our technology, like Agency Workspace, gives our brokers the tools and support they need to succeed in our rapidly changing marketplace. With a steadfast commitment to the role brokers play in the distribution of employee benefits, we commit to extensive market intelligence and product reviews to ensure we offer our partners a best-in-class service and technology experience."

Agency Workspace is instrumental in streamlining the management of a broker's BenefitMall book of business. Whether it's managing their clients, starting or reviewing quotes, setting up enrollments, viewing their commissions or more, brokers instantly get access to the information, tools, and resources they need to empower their agency to succeed.

"Agency Workspace will support agencies of one or many brokers, providing a seamless experience," said Michelle Sheffield, chief information officer for BenefitMall. "We're thrilled to improve the broker's experience with this easy-to-use tool that brings transparency and visibility from pre-sale to post-sale."

With Agency Workspace comes an advanced support center where brokers can track submitted support cases and live chat with BenefitMall's new digital support team. Accessible directly from Agency Workspace, this support team is available to advise and assist brokers with product, service and training inquiries via email, live chat and phone.

Agency Workspace is now available to all BenefitMall brokers.

About BenefitMall

BenefitMall is a national provider of employee benefits, payroll, HR and employer services. Headquartered in Dallas and founded in 1979, BenefitMall®, believes in the power and promise of American enterprise. Working with a network of more than 20,000 Trusted Advisors, comprised of Brokers and CPAs, BenefitMall enables more than 200,000 small and medium sized businesses easy access to affordable quality workforce solutions including employee benefits, payroll, compliance, and HR solutions.

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

