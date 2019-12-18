BenefitMall Introduces LifeSecure Accident Insurance to Brokers in California and Colorado

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces that LifeSecure Accident Insurance is now available for brokers in California and Colorado. LifeSecure Accident Insurance will help protect an employees hard-earned wages and savings and offers expanded benefit options to clients.

LifeSecure's Accident Insurance will greatly improve an employee's existing coverage by providing them with straight-forward plan design choices to fit their needs and lifestyle. Traditional medical insurance does provide coverage for certain medical costs. However, when an employee suffers an accidental injury, Life Secure Personal Accident Insurance is the solution for paying unexpected out-of-pocket costs. Life Secure Personal Accident Insurance benefits include ambulance transportation, initial services, major diagnostic exams, surgery and physician follow up.

"When an accident happens, employees not only lose wages, but they are also faced with major out-of-pocket expenses and potentially the cost for help with transportation, meals and childcare," said Bob Love, President of the Benefits Division of BenefitMall. "LifeSecure Personal Accident Insurance provides cash benefits regardless of other insurance coverage. By pairing it with a medical plan, employees can extend protection to help with those unexpected costs, so that they can truly focus on healing."

Brokers who offer these benefits will help their clients retain and recruit employees. Since BenefitMall prioritizes simplicity and accessibility, it is easy for employees to enroll in this new product through BenefitMall's Online Enrollment tool. Both paperless and time-saving, Online Enrollment allows employers to cut down on paperwork by providing electronic signatures and digitized form submissions directly to carriers.

"As always, our priority at BenefitMall continues to be offering employers easy and affordable workplace solutions," said Love. "BenefitMall's Online Enrollment is a digital solution used by brokers that allows their clients and employees to select plans and enroll in benefits online creating a paperless enrollment experience."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

