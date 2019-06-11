BenefitMall Introduces Online Enrollment

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces the pilot of its latest broker-centric tool, Online Enrollment. This new cloud-based tool creates an end-to-end solution for census through enrollment, and is now available in Colorado, followed by a nationwide roll-out throughout the summer.

Online Enrollment is accessed through the recently launched Agency Workspace, BenefitMall's home base for broker technology. The tool offers an entirely digital solution for quoting to online enrollment and gives brokers a real-time visualization of all client cases. This will lead to increased overall efficiency for brokers and will make the enrollment process safer and more secure to ensure protection of client information.

"Our latest technology offering advances BenefitMall's market leadership even further and brings us to the forefront of the industry," said Scott Kirksey, chief executive officer for BenefitMall. "Brokers will now have an automated, seamless 360-degree view of the enrollment experience from quote to enrollment to issuance by the carrier."

Through extensive market research, BenefitMall identified opportunities to address the evolving needs of brokers and their employer groups. By marrying new products like Online Enrollment with its enhanced Client Ready Quote System, BenefitMall is offering next generation broker services. Powered by its tenured sales and service team, it is the first general agency to provide a simple, seamless, and secure employee benefit purchasing process for brokers and their clients.

"Agency Workspace and Online Enrollment are key components in our strategy to provide cutting edge systems and streamlined processes for our broker partners," said Michelle Sheffield, chief information officer for BenefitMall. "BenefitMall has a longstanding history as a leader in the insurance industry, and we will continue to adapt our technology to best serve our partners and their clients."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and health care reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

