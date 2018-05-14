BenefitMall Launches PartnerFocus

"The launch of PartnerFocus empowers BenefitMall partners to take their client support to the next level," said Scott Kirksey, CEO of BenefitMall. "Ultimately, the application gives partners the tools they need to maximize relationships and rest easy knowing they are staying up-to-date and meeting client needs."

PartnerFocus also provides assistance by giving users the ability to find help resources, engage in live chat, access client submitted requests and submit requests directly to the BenefitMall team.

"At BenefitMall, we aim for continuous innovation so that we may provide the best tools to help our partners excel," said Kirksey. "The addition of PartnerFocus is a direct result of that commitment."

PartnerFocus can be accessed online at the BenefitMall website. To find out if they qualify, partners can visit benefitmall.com/partnerfocus.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

