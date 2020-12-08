BenefitMall Releases New Technology Enhancements for Agency Workspace Platform

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the release of several technology enhancements to Agency Workspace that allow brokers to expedite the renewals process and provide more accurate quotes to their clients.

BenefitMall's Client Ready Quote System (CRQS) has been enhanced by the ability to directly pull carrier census data (the most accurate and up-to-date), additional filters, and proposal enhancements – all making renewal quoting and enrollment more efficient.

"Among other platform updates, the capabilities we are rolling out in Agency Workspace are proof of our commitment to innovation and providing the leading technology in the industry," said Michelle Sheffield, chief information officer at BenefitMall. "We are grateful for our long-standing carrier partnerships and their willingness to support our next generation broker services, as these enhancements would not be possible without their shared commitment."

The platform now allows brokers to process renewals more efficiently in the Client Center. Brokers can use current plans and existing census data to expedite the quote-to-enroll process by choosing either the BenefitMall Online Enrollment Census or one of the following carrier integrations to gain access to the most recent census:

Aetna (CO, FL, GA, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TX, VA)

Amerihealth (NJ & PA)

Anthem (CO, CT, CA, GA, NY)

Florida Blue (FL)

(FL) Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (NJ)

(NJ) Humana (CA*, CO, DC*, DE*, FL, GA, MD*, OH, TX, VA*)

IBC (PA)

For more information on the new updates to Agency Workspace, visit: CRQS Q4 updates and

Client Renewals Q4 updates.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure, digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

