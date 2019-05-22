BenefitMall Sales Director Honored by MIA Media Group

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces that Cory Kingcade, Florida's payroll sales director, was honored on May 4, 2019 at MIA Media Group's 15th annual Legacy Reception for South Florida's Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders.

500 people gathered in Miami for the event to honor this year's recipients. Several special dignitaries were at the event, including NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion, Antrel Rolle.

"It is an honor to be included in the incredible group that MIA Media Group recognized earlier this month at the Legacy Reception," said Kingcade. "The event was such a special night and I am so glad I was able to be there."

Kingcade joined BenefitMall in 2014 as a broker district manager and was promoted to sales director in 2018. Since joining BenefitMall, Kingcade can be personally credited for the profitable growth of the Miami North Region for Human Capital Management software and within the Broker, Accountant/CPA and Business Banker channels. He has been successful in forecasting and sales planning as well as defining sales strategies. Kingcade specializes in hiring, managing and developing sales professionals to meet individual forecasts. He also trains sales staffs on basic, intermediate and advancing sales skills.

"There is no one more deserving of this honor than Cory," stated Michael Garcia, vice president of payroll sales at BenefitMall. "He has been an integral part of our Florida team, and I am so pleased that others have noticed how big of an impact he makes in our community."

