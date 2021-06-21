BenefitMall Welcomes New South Florida Market Director

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the addition of Joyce James as the new South Florida Market Director, who will report directly to Rolando Alfonso, the Southeast Regional Vice President.

"Joyce is a loyal team player with a positive attitude and competitive spirit," Alfonso said. "Her extensive industry knowledge and problem solving skills will be a valuable asset to the South Florida BenefitMall sales team and South Florida brokers."

For more than 25 years, James has worked with brokers, general agents and clients to achieve profitable growth and retention. She joins BenefitMall after serving various sales and account manager roles at United Healthcare, Aetna, AvMed and Humana. As a health industry professional, James is familiar with all aspects of the insurance industry and has extensive knowledge of the South Florida marketplace and broker community.

"I am thrilled to join the BenefitMall team and work closely with the South Florida team to ensure we are providing high quality service to the brokers we serve and their clients," James said. "It will be different to no longer be on the carrier side, but I am confident my experience will help our team better work with carriers, as well as further refine and serve our broker services."

James received a Bachelors of Health Services in Health Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

