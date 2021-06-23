BenefitMall Wins the People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards®

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the company was named a winner of People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® (ABA).

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 92,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

BenefitMall was awarded the People's Choice Stevie® for its Agency Workspace platform, a technology hub that allows brokers to manage every aspect of their business in a single, secure space. Last year, BenefitMall introduced a new Client Center to Agency Workspace, as well as a new feature within notifications that simplifies brokers' management of their books of business online. Both features were specifically developed based on solicited broker feedback.

"It is a true honor to be recognized as a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the benefits industry with this award," said Laura Clenney, vice president of marketing for BenefitMall. "After listening diligently to our broker partners across the country, we worked to make significant enhancements that meet their needs, and we are pleased to have that effort recognized by our industry."

More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Winners of the Crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 19th ABAs, will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on June 30.

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

