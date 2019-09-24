BenefitMall's Quote to Enroll System Launches Nationwide

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces the official launch of its latest tool, quote to enroll. This new tool was introduced in Colorado in June and is now launching nationwide.

The entire quote to enroll solution is housed within Agency Workspace, BenefitMall's industry-leading broker portal that launched in April. The tool offers an entirely digital solution from initial quoting to plan selection and online enrollment, while giving brokers a real-time visualization of all client enrollment activities.

By marrying products like its new online enrollment tool with its proprietary quoting tool Client Ready Quote System® (CRQS), BenefitMall is offering next generation broker services. These features will allow increased overall efficiency for brokers and will make the enrollment process safer, more secure and cloud-based to ensure protection of client information.

"This nationwide rollout showcases BenefitMall's continued success as one of the nation's largest general agencies," said Scott Kirksey, CEO for BenefitMall. "Quote to enroll gives brokers and their clients a simple, seamless, and secure way to enroll in health benefits."

The tool focuses on self-service for all BenefitMall's customer types: brokers, employers and their employees. Quote to enroll also alleviates the time spent on administrative tasks, while providing a paperless enrollment experience. For brokers utilizing a third-party quote engine, there is an easy to use census import capability within the system.

"Through Agency Workspace, quote to enroll gives brokers access to a fully digitalized system to ensure enrollments process faster and more accurately," said Bob Love, President of the Benefits Division for BenefitMall. "We built quote to enroll based on extensive research and feedback from brokers, and this technology is the latest advancement for BenefitMall in addressing the evolving needs of brokers and employer groups."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and health care reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

SOURCE BenefitMall

