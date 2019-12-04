NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefits administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares the true cost of failing to address mental health in the workplace.

When it comes to mental health in the workplace, many companies do not know how to address these complicated issues. Physical health matters are much easier to contend with—employers often offer health insurance, perks such as gym memberships, and vacation/sick days. Unfortunately, mental health may fall into a gray area. With studies reporting approximately three-quarters of today's workforce experiencing extreme stress (such as anxiety or depression), clearly it is an issue that employers can no longer ignore. Mental health concerns can result in a loss of productivity that can end up costing the company a great deal of money.

Mental health issues can cause employees to "lose" approximately one day per week of productivity, which can add up to billions of dollars annually. Studies also show that employees with mental health challenges have higher health care costs, which obviously impact businesses. Workplaces can face this obstacle head on by addressing mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety-related issues before they result in absenteeism and reduced productivity.

Lesser known mental health issues such as employee burnout, harassment, and bullying also occur, and can substantially impact an employee's mental well-being. This can result in an employee exhibiting a negative attitude and a decrease in productivity. Attendance at work could also suffer.

There are steps employers can take to ensure that their employees are paying the proper attention to their mental health. While living in a highly technological world often means employees are connected to work 24/7, employers can implement procedures to allow employees to not respond to emails when the workday is done and not to work long hours.

Employers can also encourage employees to eat healthy and be active. Offer healthy snacks, lunchtime yoga, and/or a free gym membership. Provide incentives for employees to engage in healthier behaviors that will improve their physical health—which will positively impact their mental health! Take an active interest in both their physical and emotional well-being.

When employers offer employees Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), employees can seek counseling and/or therapy—since these are eligible expenses. Knowing that mental health support is readily available and covered by insurance will provide added peace of mind.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

Related Links

https://claritybenefitsolutions.com

