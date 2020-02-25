Benefits Advisory Firm Finds Over $9M in Savings Using Springbuk Health Intelligence

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk, a health intelligence software company, is proud to share a customer success story in which FirstPerson, a benefits and compensation advisory firm, helped its clients identify up to $9 million in potential savings on their employee health plans.

Springbuk's powerful Health Intelligence platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) was efficiently implemented and helped the advisory firm identify the savings opportunities. Springbuk recommends that brokers, advisory firms, consultants, and employers understand how their organizations can use their data to get a comprehensive understanding of their employee health needs to design proactive, effective benefits plans and measure their impact.

"The Springbuk platform helps our analysts uncover real savings for our clients," said Ellie Driscoll, an analytics manager at FirstPerson. "Our teams now have the ability to bring great financial outcomes to organizations by using data to increase visibility into spending. Ultimately, using Springbuk, we are better equipped to help clients mitigate financial risks while making smarter decisions."

The Springbuk Health Intelligence platform and data pipeline run on Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS). The software receives client data, including medical and pharmacy claims, lab results, and other health information, via Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), and sends the data to a data lake based on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). The data is processed, transformed, and placed into an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) data warehouse.

"The key to bringing down healthcare costs by leveraging the Springbuk Health Intelligence platform is creating a single source of truth," Springbuk co-founder Phil Daniels said. "With our platform brokers, advisors, consultants, and companies can more proactively prevent high-cost claimants while also better serving their employees with a plan that truly suits their medical needs."

