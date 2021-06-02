Benefits Leaders Join Employer Direct Healthcare to Design Industry's First Comprehensive Oncology Solution

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare ("EDH"), announced today its Product Steering Committee for CareCentral™, its new end-to-end oncology solution. The committee will be comprised of leaders from major Fortune 500 companies, public and education sector entities and other large private-sector employers across diverse industries including retail, food services, transportation, metals & mining, amongst others, including:

Matt Harmon – VP, Benefits, Compensation and HR Systems for AutoZone

– VP, Benefits, Compensation and HR Systems for AutoZone Mike Adams – former VP of Benefits and HR Systems for Dean Foods and current Senior Advisor to the Employer Health Innovation Roundtable

– former VP of Benefits and HR Systems for Dean Foods and current Senior Advisor to the Employer Health Innovation Roundtable Emily Ricci – Chief Health Administrator for the State of Alaska employee and retiree health plans

– Chief Health Administrator for the employee and retiree health plans Mark Weinstein – Chief Executive Officer of Independent Colleges and Universities Benefits Association, an organization representing 26 employers across Florida

– Chief Executive Officer of Independent Colleges and Universities Benefits Association, an organization representing 26 employers across Pat Pitsch – Director Medical Benefits and Communication for BNSF Railway

– Director Medical Benefits and Communication for BNSF Railway Rhonda Wright – Sr. Manager of Benefits and Leave for Academy Sports + Outdoors

Rapidly escalating costs, sensitive nature of treatment, and substantial variability in outcomes makes oncology a top focus area for employers. EDH is partnering with many of the nation's top employers to proactively design a comprehensive solution to help members navigate patients' oncological needs from diagnosis through treatment. The goal of the solution is to help members receive the best quality care under the latest protocols, in an accessible fashion through expert care coordination.

Employer Direct Healthcare CEO, John Zutter, explained, "Anyone who has been impacted by the hardships of cancer, directly or indirectly, knows that it isn't about a simple episode or surgical bundle; we need to support members throughout their complicated and individual journeys. Our objective is to help our members receive the best quality care in a localized fashion, wherever possible, with support from and access to the world's leading cancer institutes. This mission requires access to expert opinions, care advocacy and specialty fulfillment. With the support of our clients, we look forward to improving patient pathways and outcomes in this important care category."

CareCentral™, EDH's second product, is expected to be available commercially to plan sponsors in 2022.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing the most desirable outcomes for members. To learn more about Employer Direct Healthcare | SurgeryPlus®, please visit www.edhc.com.

Media Contact:

Jackson Vickery

[email protected]

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare