BenefitsPRO Announces Finalists for the 2026 Advisor of the Year Award

Winner to Be Revealed Live at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo — April 28–30, 2026, in Chicago, IL

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitsPRO, the industry's foremost information source for employee benefits professionals, announced the five finalists for its 2026 Advisor of the Year Award—formerly known as the Broker of the Year Award.

For more than 20 years, the Advisor of the Year Award has shone a spotlight on the benefits advisors who are raising the bar for the entire industry. These are professionals who deliver extraordinary client service, drive meaningful innovation, and work tirelessly to address the deep systemic challenges facing American healthcare. Day in and day out, they leverage their unique expertise to move the benefits industry forward, enriching their communities, empowering employers, and making high-quality, affordable health coverage more accessible.

This year's program attracted hundreds of nominations, a testament to the outstanding talent and dedication within the benefits advisory community. After careful review, five exceptional advisors have been selected as finalists:

"We receive hundreds of nominations every year, and it's a wonderful reminder of the great things that are happening in our industry. The stories are always remarkable," said Paul Wilson, Editor-In-Chief of BenefitsPRO. "These five finalists embody everything we look for: advisors who lead with purpose, challenge the status quo, and make a real difference for the employers and employees they serve."

All five finalists will be honored at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo, April 28–30, 2026, in Chicago, IL. The finalists will each be featured in an on-stage interview, and the 2026 Advisor of the Year will be announced live during the event.



For more information about the BenefitsPRO 2026 Advisor of the Year Awards, visit the event site.

About BenefitsPRO

BenefitsPRO, part of the Arc network, is the leading information resource for employee benefits professionals, providing news, analysis, education, and community for brokers, advisors, and HR professionals nationwide. Learn more at www.BenefitsPRO.com .

SOURCE BenefitsPRO