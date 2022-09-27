Benefix Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Benefix is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefix , an insurtech start-up, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"I have been through quite a few SOC 2 compliance efforts. Working with Laika has by far been the most efficient and streamlined process to date. Their compliance platform and service support was a key differentiator in our success," said Steve Heilenman, CIO of Benefix.

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Benefix completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

While the Type 1 audit is not a required prerequisite to Type 2, organizations like Benefix who complete the Type 1 first are helping to mitigate potential audit loops and timeline extensions by ensuring their compliance program design is fundamentally sound before entering the Type 2 observation period.

To earn this attestation, Benefix partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Benefix executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC. Next, Benefix will begin a months-long monitoring period as part of their SOC 2 Type 2 audit process where auditors will observe how well their controls are operating.

About Benefix

Benefix is an insurtech start-up company focusing on automating and digitizing the entire end to end process of purchasing insurance for small businesses by integrating businesses, brokers and carriers on the same platform.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

