BeneMoney Welcomes Brian Tordsen as New Division President

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneMoney, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunrise Banks, has announced the hiring of Brian Tordsen as its first Division President.

BeneMoney, based in Sioux Falls, is a financial benefit program that allows employees to access small short-term loans through their employer without a credit check. The goal is to help employees avoid predatory payday lenders and to support their overall financial well-being.

As Division President, Tordsen will be tasked with building BeneMoney's brand and reputation, leadership team and strategic goals. This includes identifying new revenue and market opportunities, connecting with new and existing customers, driving accountability, and setting up BeneMoney teams for growth and success.

"This is an exciting new phase for BeneMoney, and I know Brian will do great things as its first President," says Tyler Seydel, Chief Fintech Officer at Sunrise Banks. "He has the experience and vision necessary to lead this organization and support more customers who want to improve their financial wellness."

"I am excited to be taking on this new role with BeneMoney," says Tordsen. "I look forward to working with the team to strengthen the program and its reach in a practical, sustainable way."

About Brian Tordsen:

Tordsen joins BeneMoney from Vern Eide Marine, where he served as Director of Marine Development. Vern Eide Marine formed after the Vern Eide Auto Dealership line acquired Soo Sports, where Tordsen served as President and Owner.

This will be Tordsen's second time working for the Sunrise Banks organization. From 2013 to 2020, he served on the company's leadership team, first as Executive Vice President, Director – National Products Group, then moving to Executive Vice President, Director – Fintech Operations.

About BeneMoney:

BeneMoney helps employers strengthen their wellness benefits with a true no-credit-check loan, giving employees access to secure and affordable emergency funds. By providing a responsible alternative to high-interest credit cards, 401(k) loans, and payday loans, BeneMoney helps reduce financial stress, improve financial stability, and support a more productive workforce. All loans are repaid through automatic payroll deductions, with on-time payments that may help employees improve their credit scores. Loans are funded by Sunrise Banks, N.A., a socially responsible community bank and Certified B Corporation focused on creating financial empowerment for all. Learn more at benemoney.com or connect with us on LinkedIn @BeneMoney .

Media Contact: Andrew Lovelette, 612-351-8440, [email protected], benemoney.com

SOURCE BeneMoney