Benepass Introduces New "Benebot" AI Tool - the Industry's First Third Party Administrator of Pre-Tax and Post-Tax Benefit Accounts with Built-In AI

News provided by

Benepass

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

With Benebot, Benepass harnesses Gen AI to deliver a brand-new approach to user benefits education and support as well as benefits administration

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benepass, a modern benefits platform for people-forward companies, today announced Benebot, a Gen AI conversational agent that will be built into the Benepass platform. Combining Benepass's huge horizontal dataset with specific data about a given employee, Benebot allows for a dramatically reinvented user experience that is proactively helpful in navigating the complexity of benefits programs. For benefits administrators, Benebot also gathers important insights into their own employees' benefits usage to help admins identify and respond to important benefits trends.

"Dominated by IRS rules and corporate policies, one of the inescapable challenges of corporate benefits is that they are complicated. The problem is compounded for both employees and employers by an outdated, legacy education and support model," said Jaclyn Chen, CEO, Benepass. "We believe AI provides a new path for companies to support and educate employees and for benefits program administrators to explore, analyze, and extract valuable insights from that data for the first time." 

Now in beta and expected to be available to Benepass customers in Q1 2024, Benebot will offer the following features to employees and benefits program administrators:

For employees, Benebot will give employees the answers they need about their pre- and post-tax benefits accounts at their fingertips. Examples include:

  • Help employees personally maximize the value of their benefits, including corporate / IRS policies
  • Understand merchant eligibility, make proactive recommendations, and assist with substantiation
  • A benefits "personal assistant" who can handle the grunt work of activating a new physical card, submitting an expense for reimbursement, etc., with just a few words
  • Auto-generate receipts and auto-substantiate transactions across different benefits and merchants 

For benefits program administrators, Benebot will have the ability to analyze large quantities of employee data from the Benepass data platform and generate insights specifically relevant to program administrators. Examples include:

  • Analyzing huge amounts of employee spending behavior to identify trends. Common strategic benefits questions include:
    • What areas (e.g. mental health, family formation) saw increased spending?
    • How does that vary by demographics? Country, job function, job level, etc.
    • Are there correlations between benefits engagement and turnover?
  • Troubleshooting data quality issues in integrations via natural language

Benepass will host a webinar, "Unleashing the Power of Generative AI for Total Rewards and Benefits," on Wednesday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to demo Benebot and 

discuss how generative AI will transform total rewards and benefits programs. Special guest Mark Fischer, Benepass Head of Product and former Google engineer, will join to discuss how AI can simplify benefits administration and deliver highly personalized and interactive benefits experiences for employers and employees. Sign up to attend here

About Benepass:
Benepass helps companies take care of their people. With a single card and mobile app, Benepass consolidates multiple benefits into a single platform, making benefits flexible, intuitive, and easy to use. With Benepass, companies can scale efficiently and say "yes" to a diverse set of employee preferences. Benepass was founded in 2019 by Jaclyn Chen, Kabir Soorya, and Mark Fischer. Additional information about the company can be found at www.getbenepass.com

Press Contact:
Rob Marwanga
[email protected]

SOURCE Benepass

Also from this source

U.S. Study on Workplace Benefits Sees 14% Bump in Adoption of Lifestyle Spending Accounts to Meet Needs of Increasingly Diverse Workforce

A new benchmarking study from Benepass, a modern benefits platform for people-forward companies, illustrates the impact of increasing workforce...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.